Regent Investment Management LLC Buys 320 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Regent Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,563,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.60 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

YUMC stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.33. 131,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $35.70 and a 1-year high of $50.74.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.