Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 120 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Regent Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $646,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $744,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $86.34. 4,841,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,160. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

