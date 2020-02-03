Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 17.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the third quarter worth $1,987,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 575,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637,865. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $93.39 and a 52 week high of $186.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Baidu from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.50 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

