RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Trading Down 5.8%

RenovaCare Inc (OTCMKTS:RCAR)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.45, 19,847 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 15,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

The firm has a market cap of $214.01 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.05.

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RenovaCare, Inc, a development-stage company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System for spraying a patient's own skin stem cells onto burns and wounds for self-healing; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area.

