Resolution Capital Ltd Has $129.51 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,632 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $129,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 330,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,882,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36,797 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $817,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $311.39. The company had a trading volume of 515,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.78 and a 200 day moving average of $313.38. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $268.16 and a 52-week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.65 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

In related news, COO John F. Burkart sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.89, for a total value of $1,376,716.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,054.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI raised Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.14.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

