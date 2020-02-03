Resolution Capital Ltd Takes $341.78 Million Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,915,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,784,000. Healthpeak Properties comprises approximately 10.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 2.00% of Healthpeak Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

PEAK traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $35.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,319,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,228,797. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

