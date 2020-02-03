Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 260.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,130 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in FOX were worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FOX during the third quarter worth $57,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOX traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,743. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.36. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $29.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

