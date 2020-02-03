Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Beer worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,700. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $242.47 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.51.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie set a $460.00 target price on Boston Beer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $394.52.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.