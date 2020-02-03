Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Boston Beer worth $9,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 910.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SAM traded up $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $360.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,700. Boston Beer Company Inc has a twelve month low of $242.47 and a twelve month high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.51.
In other Boston Beer news, VP Tara L. Heath sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.79, for a total value of $187,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,436 shares of company stock valued at $27,215,853. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.
Boston Beer Profile
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.
