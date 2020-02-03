Reviewing Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI)

Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) and PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Central Federal alerts:

Central Federal has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Federal and PB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Federal 19.21% 15.91% 1.09% PB Bancorp 17.80% 4.58% 0.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Central Federal and PB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Federal $27.60 million 2.71 $4.27 million N/A N/A PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.29 $4.31 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Central Federal.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Central Federal and PB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Central Federal beats PB Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Federal

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About PB Bancorp

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.