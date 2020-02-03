Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,806,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,158,000 after acquiring an additional 799,082 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,097,000 after acquiring an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

In related news, COO Patrick Waite sold 5,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $432,586.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 199,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,821.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ELS stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $72.98. 667,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,734. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $52.69 and a one year high of $74.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.83.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

