Riverstone Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Illumina makes up approximately 2.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 296.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.9% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $3.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $293.41. 1,002,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,109. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.