Riverstone Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Riverstone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 36.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE EPD traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.39. 10,217,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,915,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.02. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.75%.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

