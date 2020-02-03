Robert W. Baird Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,275.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,309.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $4.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,004.20. 5,886,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,851.44 and its 200 day moving average is $1,811.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,566.76 and a one year high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,337,645. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

