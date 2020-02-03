Robert W. Baird Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $650.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $525.00 to $650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. New Street Research lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $412.35.

Shares of TSLA traded up $105.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $755.91. 30,362,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,438,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.22. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $653.00. The company has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total value of $158,561.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.40, for a total transaction of $658,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,506.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,315 shares of company stock worth $30,054,105. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 102.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after acquiring an additional 733,764 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 45.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after acquiring an additional 298,142 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Tesla by 11.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Tesla by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $127,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

