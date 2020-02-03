Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Hold Rating for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of NLOK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.12. The company had a trading volume of 993,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,760,841. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

