Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 354 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 354 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 370 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a CHF 365 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

