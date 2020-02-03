Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 146.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after acquiring an additional 82,290 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $76.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,871. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

