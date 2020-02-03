Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 10,264 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $43,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.60.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 790,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $134.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.67.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 107.99% and a net margin of 35.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,247,974,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,583,501 shares of company stock valued at $197,239,290 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

