Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 336,071 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $49,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,372 shares of company stock worth $7,161,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 327,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,419. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.74.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

