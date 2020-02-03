Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 298,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,724 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $46,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.95.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.81. 12,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.18. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $166.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.