Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Spotify worth $48,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Spotify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Spotify by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,135,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Spotify by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Brown University purchased a new position in Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $996,000. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.47 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.04. Spotify has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $161.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.89.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

