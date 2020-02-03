Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,538 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $40,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in Arista Networks by 16.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arista Networks by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,502,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,633,000 after buying an additional 174,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 61.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $225.09. 11,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $654.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.26 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $2,053,819.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $2,084,654.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,104.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock worth $10,202,831. 23.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

