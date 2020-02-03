Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476,976 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Best Buy worth $41,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 60,263 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 343,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 242,212 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.05.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 589,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $46,717,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BBY traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.96. The company had a trading volume of 50,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,610. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $57.78 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

