Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 53,714 Shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,714 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 6.74% of Vectrus worth $39,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $641.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.76. Vectrus Inc has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.34 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

