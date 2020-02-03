S.A. Mason LLC Acquires Shares of 2,831 Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

ET traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.66. 3,427,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,015,283. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

