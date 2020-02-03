S.A. Mason LLC Buys New Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 37,181 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,640 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,218,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,872,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

