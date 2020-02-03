S.A. Mason LLC Buys Shares of 258 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,114,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 315,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,812.1% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,929. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.23. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

