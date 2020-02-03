S.A. Mason LLC Invests $709,000 in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,466,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,353,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.65. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $106.39 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.