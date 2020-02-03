Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. is a diversified information technology company that develops, operates and manages emerging growth information technology companies. The company is currently focusing on emerging opportunities in eCommerce, enterprise applications, and network infrastructure, all of which are expected to benefit from the growing use of the Internet as a fundamental business tool. The company works closely with our partnership companies to provide numerous operational and management services to build value in preparation for public rights offerings and beyond. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Safeguard Scientifics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of SFE stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.03 and a current ratio of 13.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a market capitalization of $219.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.44. As a group, equities analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,095 shares in the company, valued at $72,896.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFE. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 249,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

