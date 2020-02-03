Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises 0.7% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 33.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 48.4% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,771,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,030,000 after purchasing an additional 36,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 62.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,356. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

