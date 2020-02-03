Sage Rhino Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $26,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CyrusOne by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,330,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,648,000 after purchasing an additional 240,681 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in CyrusOne by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 200,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,835,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in CyrusOne by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 402,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in CyrusOne by 28.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 435,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,438,000 after buying an additional 96,405 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CONE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks set a $78.00 price objective on CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

In other news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $868,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at $22,490,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,539 shares of company stock worth $7,974,348 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CONE traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $61.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,503. CyrusOne Inc has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -409.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

