Sage Rhino Capital LLC Buys 409 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,377,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,077,000 after purchasing an additional 508,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 893,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 107,253 shares during the period. St. James Investment Company LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 8.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,369,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 101,655 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 14.9% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,394,000 after acquiring an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,395. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $51.84. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

