Sage Rhino Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,291 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $91.78. 1,166,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $81.71 and a one year high of $94.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90.

