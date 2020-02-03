Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income (NYSE:ETB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETB. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 28,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 38,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ETB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.63. 1,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,605. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

