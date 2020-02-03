Sage Rhino Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 797 Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $272.69. 61,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,333. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $338.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.88.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.