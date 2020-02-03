SaluS Price Reaches $5.50 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, SaluS has traded up 59.7% against the US dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and $62,007.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaluS coin can now be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00059193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS Coin Profile

SaluS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto . SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, CryptoBridge and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the exchanges listed above.

