Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Buy Rating for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Sanford C. Bernstein reissued their buy rating on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a $144.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,491. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 40.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5,425.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

