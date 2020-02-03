Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 74,950 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

C traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $75.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941,326. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

