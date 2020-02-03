Sargent Investment Group LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $439,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $116,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 70,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,580,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

