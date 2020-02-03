Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $839,000 Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 119,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 12,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.30. 146,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,358,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

