Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $99,890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $794,967,000 after acquiring an additional 272,816 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $46,860,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $38,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 485.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,899 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 91,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.70. 16,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,745. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.21. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $196.26 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

