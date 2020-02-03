Savant Capital LLC Acquires 36,088 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,088 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,174,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 899,090 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 869,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,876,000. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 696,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 133,900 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period.

PDBC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.95. 22,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

