Savant Capital LLC Acquires 36,577 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 328.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,577 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

BND stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $85.28. 262,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,123,757. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.