Savant Capital LLC Buys 12,897 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $94.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,709,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,319. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.15. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.72 and a 12 month high of $96.15.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.