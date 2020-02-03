Savant Capital LLC Has $11.88 Million Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Savant Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $11,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.67 and a 200 day moving average of $207.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $161.05 and a 12-month high of $224.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.99%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total transaction of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

