Savant Capital LLC Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $134.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $118.34 and a 1 year high of $138.55.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

