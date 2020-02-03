Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period.

HDV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.97. 277,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $87.12 and a 1-year high of $98.49.

