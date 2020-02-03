Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 3,468.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 259,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,227 shares during the quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned about 0.34% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $12,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1,364.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,557. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

