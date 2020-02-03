Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $119.60 Million Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,990 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.25% of Kimberly Clark worth $119,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $143.78. 1,239,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,389. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.26. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $111.51 and a 12 month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 59.80%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.69.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

