Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc Has $49.91 Million Holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc cut its position in BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,648,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 115,727 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc owned 0.21% of BAE SYS PLC/S worth $49,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of BAE SYS PLC/S by 20.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 946,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 163,707 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 151.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in BAE SYS PLC/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE SYS PLC/S by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:BAESY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.26. The stock had a trading volume of 202,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,129. BAE SYS PLC/S has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $33.90. The company has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97.

BAESY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BAE SYS PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

